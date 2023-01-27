The Frontier Athletic Conference honored the top soccer players for the 2022 season at its fall sports banquet (front, l-r) Gemma Maimone, Addie Price, Avery Erslan, Kiera Archer and Ali Mathis, Player of the Year, all of Chillicothe; (back, l-r); Addison Chambers, Washington; Jana Griffith, Miami Trace; Luca Matesic, McClain; Peighton Bledsoe and Rylie Scott, both of Hillsboro; and Abby Seimetz and Jade Winters, both of Jackson. Not pictured: Mattie Walburn of Jackson.

