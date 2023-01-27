First team All-Frontier Athletic Conference boys soccer players were honored at the fall sports banquet (front, l-r) Will Hart, Keahi Mhanna and Nick Turner, Hillsboro; Conner Ball, Jackson; Kaiden Koch, Chillicothe, Player of the Year; Mason Siberell, Schylar Srey and Danny Bentley, Chillicothe; (back, l-r); Sekou Mara, Miami Trace; Haydon Hice and Emerson Yates, McClain; Isaac Coleman and Keon Koka of Jackson.
