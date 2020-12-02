Lions win girls basketball shootout over Astros 75-65

LEESBURG — Scoring the first 22 points of the game, Fairfield held off East Clinton 75-65 Wednesday night in non-league girls basketball action.

Emma Fouch led the 2-0 Lady Lions with 29 points. She had 9 points in the first quarter as Fairfield raced out to a 23-2 lead.

“It seemed like everything we threw up, rolled off the rim,” EC head coach Bill Bean said. “They couldn’t miss. They were shooting 73 percent at halftime.”

Libby Evanshine led East Clinton with a career-high 30 points. After a slow start, she scored 10 in the second, 8 in the third and 10 in the fourth.

Katrina Bowman and Lauren Runyon had 10 points each for East Clinton.

“They gave us a spark off the bench,” EC head coach Bill Bean said.

Bean said Fairfield “has a heck of a team” with all five starters back from last year’s squad. There are five juniors, one sophomore and four freshmen on the roster.

“It’s hard to overcome a 22-0 start even if you’re playing a bad team … let alone a good team like Fairfield,” Bean said.

But the Lady Astros almost pulled it off.

“They played their tails off; they never quit,” said Bean. “We cut it to 8, and 9 a couple times but could never get it under that,” he said.

SUMMARY

Dec 2, 2020

@Fairfield High School

Fairfield 75 East Clinton 65

EC^2^21^24^18^^65

LF^23^19^16^17^^75

(65) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) L. Evanshine 12-0-6-30 Bowman 3-0-4-10 Whiteaker 1-0-1-3 Runyon 3-0-4-10 Jones 0-0-0-0 G. Evanshine 1-1-0-3 Lilly 0-0-0-0 Murphy 1-1-0-3 Clark 1-0-0-2 G. Boggs 1-0-2-4 TOTALS 23-2-17-65

(75) FAIRFIELD (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Newkirk 3-1-2-9 Quickle 0-0-0-0 Fouch 11-4-3-29 Magee 2-1-6-11 Donley 1-0-0-2 Vance 0-0-0-0 Bronner 3-0-2-8 Haines 6-0-2-14 Duncan 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 27-6-15-75