BBK Final (updated): Hillsboro 68, Massie 54

HILLSBORO — The Clinton-Massie boys basketball team was defeated Tuesday night by Hillsboro 68-54.

The game was the first at home for the Indians, who are 4-1 on the year.

Clinton-Massie drops to 0-5.

Hunter Price of Hillsboro led all players with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Lawton Parry drained 5 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.

For the Falcons, Kody Zantene led with 12 points and 4 rebounds. Blake Ireland had 11 points and 3 assists. Jordan Redman dished out 4 assists.

Both teams shot the ball well, the Indians hitting on 28 of 60 from the floor and the Falcons making 24 of 50. The teams were a combined 8 for 17 from the free throw line.

In a furiously high-paced first quarter, the Indians hit 10 of 18 and the Falcons 8 of 12 but Hillsboro led 23-16. Ireland had a steal and layup to put Massie on top 8-6, the last lead of the night for the visitors.

The Indians closed the first quarter on a 12-2 run when Brad Miller came up with a steal, dished to Price who found Jakwon Clark for an easy 2 points.

In the second, Logan Meyers took a defensive charge at one end then scored 2 at the other as Massie pulled within 23-21. Carter Ueton’s 2 later in the second made it 31-30 and the Falcons were poised to seize the lead.

But Hillsboro found its stride when Coltin Hunter converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and Price hit for 2 to make it 36-30 at the break.

Ireland and Meyers split 6 points and the Falcons were within 38-36. Hillsboro pulled away, 45-38, but Clinton-Massie battled back, 45-44, on a Lex Russell basket.

The Indians maintained the lead early in the fourth on a stickback from Miller. Price hit for 2 then cashed in the back-breaker when he rebounded his own missed free throw and scored to make it a 59-46 game.

SUMMARY

Dec 29, 2020

@Hillsboro High School

Hillsboro 68 Clinton-Massie 54

H^23^13^12^20^^68

CM^16^14^14^10^^54

(68) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Captain 5-1-2-13 Scott 2-1-1-6 Clark 3-0-0-6 Price 9-0-0-18 Miller 3-0-1-7 Parry 5-5-0-15 Hunter 1-0-1-3 Lewis 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 28-7-5-68

(54) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Conrad 2-0-0-4 Zantene 6-0-0-12 Meyers 3-1-2-9 Ireland 4-2-1-11 Redman 1-0-0-2 Stulz 3-0-0-6 Euton 3-0-0-6 Russell 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 24-3-3-54

FIELD GOALS: H 28/60 (Price 9/21 Parry 5/7 Captain 5/7); CM 24/50 (Zantene 6/9 Ireland 4/10 Meyers 3/5)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: H 7/20 (Parry 5/6); CM 3/9 (Ireland 2/4 Meyers 1/2)

FREE THROWS: H 5/11; CM 3/6

REBOUNDS: H-39 (Price 12 Parry 7 Miller 6 Captain 3 Scot 3 Clark 3 Hunter 3); CM-26 (Zantene 4 Conrad 3 Meyers 3 Redman 3 Ireland 2 Russell 2 Euton 1 Stulz 1)

ASSISTS: H-11 (Scott 4 Captain 2 Clark 2); CM-10 (Redman 4 Ireland 3 Euton 1 Zantene 1 Conrad 1)

STEALS: H-8 (Scott 2 Price 2); CM-5 (Euton 2 Redman 1 Ireland 1 Meyers 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: H-2 (Parry 2); CM-4 (Redman 3 Meyers 1)

TURNOVERS: H-13; CM -17

