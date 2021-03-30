Fairfield wins in extra innings

WILMINGTON — The Fairfield Lady Lions had to go to extra innings Saturday in their season opener but still emerged with an 8-7 victory over Wilminton and nine innings.

Wilmington had leads of 4-2 and 7-5 but was unable to hold on for the win.

“(We) had a couple of chances to win the game in the bottom of the seventh and eighth (innings) but (were) unable to push across the winning run,” Wilmington coach Brian Spurlock said.

Harlie Bickett led WHS with three hits, including a double and a triple. She drove in three runs and scored twice.

Nevaeh Blackburn also had three hits for the Lady Hurricane. Keiana Murdock and Jena Rhoads had two hits each while Grace Brown, Kelly Carpenter and Kaitlyn Partin had one hit each.

Brown, Rhoads and Blackburn also knocked in runs for Wilmington.

SUMMARY

March 27, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Fairfield 8, Wilmington 7

F^1^1^3^0^0^0^2^0^1^^8

W^2^2^0^0^3^0^0^0^0^7

Wilmington’s Nevaeh Blackburn (3) and Keiana Murdock (left) recorded an out on a rundown play during Saturday’s softball game with Fairfield at the WHS diamond. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_SFT_rundown0327me.jpg Wilmington’s Nevaeh Blackburn (3) and Keiana Murdock (left) recorded an out on a rundown play during Saturday’s softball game with Fairfield at the WHS diamond. Mark Huber | News Journal