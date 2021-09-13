Ellis leads Astros over Lions at Snow Hill

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Led by match medalist Nathan Ellis, the East Clinton boys golf team easily defeated Fairfield 195 to 214 Monday at Snow Hill Golf Course in a non-league match.

Playing the front 9, Ellis had a 38 to post the low score of the match.

Dakota Collom had a 47 and Mitchell Ellis carded a 53. Aiden Walker shot a 57 and Austin Kmatz had a 59.

For the Lions, Hayden Cruise shot a 51 and Isaiah Caldwell came in with a 53. Dow Moon had a 54 while Brandon Ludwick and Otis Cockerill both had 56s for Fairfield.

