This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Rayna, an elegant, 6-month-old female of mixed heritage. Rayna has unusual, light green eyes and soft, plush fur. Though she’s very apprehensive right now, Rayna is young and trainable. She would make a wonderful companion. To meet Rayna or any of the dogs at the Highland County Pound, call 937-393-8191 and make an appointment with the dog warden. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

