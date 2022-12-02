Buford streaking, commish recount, Mary Muntz leads

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1930, the Greenfield Republican reported that the Highland County Automobile Club was selling automobile license tags for 1931, with the club advising people to apply early to not have a last-minute rush.

Wallace Dick, the Republican candidate for county commissioner, asked for a recount, which saw his Democratic opponent, C.A. Beaver, pick up 11 new votes and move his lead to 18 total votes.

George Hall, a Greenfield resident, purchased a live turkey for Thanksgiving dinner, which was subsequently stolen by Carey Hoffman and Harry Mershon of the Upper Twins area.

A trio of holiday tours were planned in Greenfield and were scheduled to also include Santa Claus and Junior Santa, a band and “a score of local merchants.”

In sports, the second round of the inter-church league series played at the Greenfield Armory saw the Baptist side defeat the Leesburg team by a score of 30-18 and the Methodist team beat the Christians 27-23.

The Lyric Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Rain or Shine,” starring Joe Cook and Joan Peers, and “Personality,” starring Stan Arthur.

IGA Stores advertised their Thanksgiving Sale, which included 10-ounce packages of dates for 19 cents, two cans of pumpkins for 25 cents and a “large bottle” of catsup for 14 cents.

This week in 1955, The Lynchburg News reported that the Lynchburg Business Men’s Association planned to hold an event at the town’s big Christmas tree where “Old Santa” would be in attendance.

Claude West, Highland County engineer, announced that he planned to run as the Republican candidate for his current office, as he was appointed to the position after it was declared vacant.

The Highland County Chorus, led by Mary Muntz, held a Christmas showing of “The Messiah” at the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, which included John Weissrock as the organist.

Roy Gordon, New Antioch, was hired to be the new chief of police for Leesburg and was given a salary of $3,000 per year as well as a gas allowance, succeeding Irwin Hiser, who had been chief since 1941.

In sports, the Lynchburg basketball team lost to a Buford side by a score of 92-66, leading Buford to keep its winning streak in league play, with Dick Cochran leading Buford’s scoring with 22 points.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Rebel Without a Cause,” starring James Dean and Natalie Wood, and “Mad At the World”, starring Frank Lovejoy and Cathy O’Donnell.

Lynchburg Gas Service, located on S.R. 34 North, advertised the Emerson Portable TV for $98, which was said to pull “every channel so clear, so sharp you’ll think you’re at the movies.”

This week in 1990, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Hillsboro Fire Department received a call about a fire at the Hillsboro Wood Products store located at 4974 S.R. 73, which ended up costing an estimated $800,000 in fire damage.

Fifth Third Bank of Southern Ohio announced it planned to once again sponsor a Christmas Decorating Contest, with the Hillsboro, Greenfield, Leesburg and Lynchburg locations scheduled to participate. The year’s theme was “Peace on Earth.”

Pat Hays, the person in charge of the Needy Kids program, announced that the total pledges and donations totaled $5,971 at that point in the program.

The Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s yearly holiday bazaar at 185 Muntz St. in Hillsboro was scheduled for Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In sports, the McClain Tigers and Paint Valley Bearcats played an overtime thriller that saw the Tigers get the win by a score of 49-48, led by junior Doug Moon who hit the go-ahead three-pointer to win the game.

Showplace Cinemas, located at 115 E. Main St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Jacob’s Ladder,” starring Tim Robbins and Elizabeth Pena, and “Quigley Down Under,” starring Tom Selleck and Alan Rickman.

Hillsboro Ford, located at 313 Chillicothe Ave. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple vehicles including a 1991 Escort Pony for $7,279 and a new 1991 Tempo L four-door with air-conditioning and an AM/FM stereo for $8,674.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that the city of Greenfield received a grant that would help it purchase an abandoned railroad track and “clear the path to complete the last leg in the Tri-County Triangle Trails project.”

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced a public hearing pertaining to aspects of the construction of the possible Highland County Southwest Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Greenfield’s inaugural DecemberFest featuring tours of homes in the area saw a diamond ring, $500 in gasoline and $200 in groceries as possible prizes to be won.

Judith Lindley, Highland District Library director for almost 20 years, announced that she planned to retire, citing wanting to spend more time with her two children and four grandchildren.

In sports, the Fairfield Lady Lions basketball team defeated Southeastern by a score of 69-35 thanks to Allyson Fouch, Kara Gustin and Kyle Sears who all scored 12 points.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, and “Aeon Flux,” starring Charlize Theron and Charlie Beall.

Moon Tractor Co., located at 898 W. Main St., advertised multiple Stihl products, including a BG 55 Blower for $159.95 and a MS 250 chain saw.

