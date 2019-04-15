Hillsboro School Board votes to terminate choral director

After a one hour and 56 minute executive session, the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education voted 3-2 Monday night to approve a recommendation from Superintendent Tim Davis to consider the termination of Choral Director David White’s contract.

Bill Myers, Larry Lyons and Beverly Rhoads voted in favor of the recommendation, while Tom Milbery and Jerry Walker voted against it.

The meeting was moved to the Hillsboro Elementary cafeteria to accommodate an expected large crowd, and White’s supporters filled the cafeteria to standing room only.

According to Davis, White put students in danger during a recent trip to New York City when he allowed 12 kids on the trip to move a car that was blocking the path of their bus.

During the public participation portion of the meeting several students and community members spoke in favor of White until the board said the allotted 30 minutes for them to speak had passed.

No one spoke against him.

Before the meeting and during the executive session, Hillsboro choir members and others sang numerous songs, obviously showing support for White.

After the executive session, Davis read a lengthy resolution regarding White’s employment. In it he cited 10 facts for the basis of his recommendation.

In part, the resolution said, “Mr. White’s disciplinary record during the past five years reflects seven separate incidents where the district administration has critically identified actions by Mr. White that reflect inappropriate actions and/or incidents of poor judgment.”

The board’s vote followed.

Check back at www.timesgazette.com Tuesday and in Wednesday's Times-Gazette print edition for more details.

Students sing in support of Choral Director David White prior to Monday night's Hillsboro Board of Education meeting.