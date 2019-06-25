Air park, Amazon operations: Primed and ready

WILMINGTON — Staff and cargo handlers are trained and up to speed as Amazon’s air gateway operations at the Wilmington Air Park are set to get underway.

The first cargo-filled Amazon plane should be landing at the air park early Wednesday evening with other planes landing up until early Thursday morning.

Of the many current and future projects related to the new operations, projects under the Clinton County Port Authority include installation of a new airport gate entrance and a focused effort to obtain runway snow removal equipment for next winter, according to Port Authority Executive Director Dan Evers.

Amazon began the local hiring process in late April for about 500 jobs at the air park, Job Developer and Manager Tammy Keller of the OhioMeansJobs’ Employment & Training Center in Wilmington told the News Journal during the ”information days.”

The information days were held at the OhioMeansJobs site in Wilmington as well as well as in Hillsboro, Xenia and Lebanon.

New signs point the way for Amazon employees at the Wilmington Air Park.

Wilmington Air park operations ramp up