Minor injuries in two-vehicle crash

One driver sustained what an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper described as minor injuries following a two-vehicle rear-end collision that occurred shortly before noon Tuesday at the intersection of S.R. 124 and Anderson/W. Welcome Road, east of Hillsboro.

The state patrol said that Delores Dwelly of Lynchburg was northbound on Anderson Road in a Toyota Corolla when she collided into the rear of a Dodge Ram pick-up truck driven by Heather Magee of Anderson Rd., Hillsboro.

While Magee’s truck had minor visible damage to the rear bumper, Dwelly’s car sustained major damage to the front in the crash.

Anderson Road was closed for a 30 minutes to allow emergency responders and law enforcement to perform their duties.

Dwelly was treated at the scene by EMT’s from Lynchburg Joint Fire and Ambulance District for chest discomfort caused by being thrown forward into the steering wheel.

She was also cited by the state patrol for failing to maintain assured clear distance.