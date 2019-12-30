Lions win, 77-64

LEESBURG – Fairfield Lions took on the Wellston Golden Rockets in varsity boys basketball action on Fairfield High School on Monday, Dec. 3.
The Lions defeated the Golden Rockets 77-64, giving Fairfield their third win of the season to make their record 4-3 going into the new year.
Bryson Simmons led the Lions with 31 points followed behind by Conner Priest with 17 points.
Cyan Ervin shot the lights out with 24 points for Wellston in his efforts against and Evan Brown scored 15 points also.
Fairfield took a major lead going into halftime, 40-21. The Golden Rockets was on a mission to comeback and win the game but the Lions moved the ball so fast and pressured the Wellston team on defense so well that they couldn’t take the game as they had hoped in the second half of play though they outscored Fairfield.
“The boys did not quit, they played until the buzzer.”
“We are fortunate to have three seniors that I feel confident when they shoot the ball and they’re going to make it is great.”
Fairfields’ season gets hectic as they take on fellow Southern Hills Athletic Conference opponent at home, the Whiteoak Wildcats on Jan. 3, also home against the McClain Tigers the following day Jan. 4.
GAME SUMMARY
FAIRFIELD 18 22 15 22 77
WELLSTON 12 9 18 25 64
LIONS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) TEETERS 1-0-0-2 CANNON 3-1-0-9 WILLEY 1-0-4-6 SIMMONS 10-2-5-31 PRIEST 6-0-5-17 WATSON 2-0-0-4 BENTLEY 3-0-2-8 TOTAL POINTS 26-3-16-77
GOLDEN ROCKETS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) ERVIN 8-2-2-24 MAIHAN 1-0-0-2 KEMP 1-0-0-2 RJ KEMP 1-0-0-2 SMITH 4-0-0-8 BODEY 2-0-1-5 BROWN 4-2-1-15 GARVIN 3-0-0-6 TOTAL POINTS 24-4-4-64
Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.