A Wednesday evening fire in the village of Highland damaged or destroyed a camper, house, two cars, and two outbuildings, but did not turn out as bad as it could have, according to Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District EMS Captain Matt Butler.

Butler said the district was notified of a fire at 7889 Church Street in Highland at 8:50 p.m. He said that upon arrival he found a camper burning with flames spreading to a house on one side where the owner of the camper lived, and two cars and two outbuildings on the other side.

The camper and cars were totaled, the house had about 25 percent damage with water and smoke damage, and damage to the outbuildings was minor, Butler said, adding that the primary structure of the home was saved.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to Butler. He said he highly suspects it was caused by an electrical issue, but could not say for sure. He emphasized the origin was not suspicious.

“My guys did a great job,” he said. “Everybody’s teamwork made us get as good of an outcome as could be expected.”

There were no injuries, but Butler said one of his firefighters helped rescue a dog that was in the house while the fire was burning.

Butler was not in his office when he talked to The Times-Gazette and said he could not remember the homeowner’s name.

The Leesburg firefighters received mutual aid at the scene from the Paint Creek Joint/EMS Fire District and Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District in New Vienna.

