HCHS Tour of Homes

Ten Hillsboro area structures will be featured when the Highland County Historical Society hosts its Tour of Homes & Historical Buildings from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and can be purchased at Janie’s Closet, Classic Real Estate, Warren Furniture and the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro. On the day of the tour, tickets will be available at the museum from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The homes and buildings can be visited in any order.

Following is a description of each of the 10 homes or buildings provided by the historical society:

A two-story brick colonial built in approximately 1802, often referred to as “The Jones Home.” This property is lovingly restored with the barn featured as a wedding and reception venue called “Lake View Loft.” The home sits on 186 acres with a two-acre lake. The homeowners are Charlie and Denise Mootz.

A rustic early barn house brought into the 21st century with all the amenities of casual living “barn style.” You will enjoy the creativity of the repurposed materials and reclaimed items that are part of this wonderful home. This unique home is owned by Kent and Michelle Knoblauch.

A Maine Cape-style home with two large additions, one in 2001 and the most recent in 2020. This home was originally built by longtime Samantha residents George and Mae Sanders with outbuildings dating to 1901. This country home with and grounds are the home of Art and Deanne Link.

An impressive brick Italianate house, built around 1875, which is one of Hillsboro’s stately homes. It features 10-foot ceilings, brick interior walls, original walnut woodwork, doors and fireplaces. Today, the home is owned by Jamie Goolsby.

A mission’style “arts and crafts” home built in approximately 1910 on Hillsboro’s North High Street. This was the home of Dr. Joseph Moran and family for many years. This home features beautiful original woodwork with built-in custom cabinets. The current owners are Tom and Carol Eichinger.

A beautiful Georgian brick colonial built around 1850 by the Erwin family. This home features four original fireplaces and 11-foot ceilings and today is known as Coyote Creek Farm and Cabin and Alice’s Laidback Living Shop. Today’s homeowners are Mark and Alice Wilson.

The Orpheum on North High Street was built by the Chaney family and was called Chaney’s Orpheum. Check out the brick wall that was uncovered during renovation, showing an advertisement for the Emmerling Jeweler and Optician. Today the building is owned by Dale Martin.

St. Mary Catholic Church is an example of American-Gothic architecture. It has undergone many alterations since the construction of the original church. In 1988, a new multipurpose building was added and named Father Luehrmann Hall. Another multipurpose building was added in 2005.

In 1895, C.S. Bell built the three-story Bell’s Opera House for $40,000. It was a live venue with theater programs. It ran until the 1920s when it was converted to a movie theater and named Bell’s Theater. Today, this structure is owned by former Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings.

A federal style two-story brick house. the Highland House Museum was built by Christopher Arthur for Peter Leake Ayers, 1842-1845. It was originally a private residence and later an inn. It now houses the museum, the museum shop and is the home of the Highland County Historical Society.

For more information call the Highland House Museum at 937-393-3392.

This photo shows nine of the 10 homes or buildings that will be featured in the Highland County Historical Society’s Tour of Homes & Historical Buildings on Sunday, Sept. 25. The 10th building is the historical society’s Highland House Museum. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Tour-of-Homes-pic.jpg This photo shows nine of the 10 homes or buildings that will be featured in the Highland County Historical Society’s Tour of Homes & Historical Buildings on Sunday, Sept. 25. The 10th building is the historical society’s Highland House Museum. Courtesy photo

Ten homes, buildings featured in Sept. 26 event