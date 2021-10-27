Fire damage limited to door

A smoke detector alerted the occupants of a Hillsboro home to a fire Tuesday evening, possibly saving further damage to the two-story structure.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Lt. Branden Jackman said the district received a call reporting a structure fire at 120 June Ave. at 7:01 p.m.

Upon firefighters’ arrival, the home’s occupants had already extinguished the fire, so firefighters set up fans to eject smoke from the residence, according to Jackman.

He said a candle caught a door on fire, and fire damage to the home was limited to minor damage to the door.

“The occupants of the home were alerted to the problem by a smoke detector, so that’s a good thing,” Jackman said.

The Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District was dispatched for mutual aid, but was called off on its way to the scene.

The were no injuries, Jackman said.

Paint Creek firefighters set up fans to eject smoke from a June Avenue residence following a minor fire Tuesday evening in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_June-Street-fire.jpg Paint Creek firefighters set up fans to eject smoke from a June Avenue residence following a minor fire Tuesday evening in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette