CCSO ID’s Saturday shooting victims: 18-year-old killed and brother, 17, wounded; public’s help sought

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that occurred on Saturday in southern Clinton County, according to sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call Saturday from the area of U.S. Route 68 South and Jonesboro Road, Midland (Westboro), in reference to a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, deputies located two shooting victims, one deceased and the other with a leg wound.

The deceased individual has been identified as C.J. Jones, 18, of Chillicothe. The second individual who was shot and survived the incident is Jones’ 17-year-old brother, according to a news release from the sheriff.

Investigators are reviewing evidence and information developed over the weekend and will continue to work toward a resolution for the case.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone that may have information pertaining this incident to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 937-382-1611 or at https://clintonsheriff.com/crime-tipline/.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-1.jpg