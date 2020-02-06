Lowell Lee Bradford, 58, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

He was born Oct. 20, 1961, in New Castle, Ind., the son of Marion and Linda (Butler) Bradford.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a former employee of ABX Air in Wilmington after 30 years of service. He attended Southern State Community College.

He is survived by one daughter, Chalee (Mikell) Hales of Hillsboro; fiancée, Carmen Seliger of Hillsboro; mother, Linda Butler of Hillsboro; two grandchildren, Anastasia and Leland; siblings, Marian (Steve) Alfoldy of Hillsboro, Michele Castro of Wilmington and Lawrence (Brinda) Bradford of Hillsboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Mina DeHaas; one brother, Lionel Bradford; and father, Marion Bradford.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home of Hillsboro is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.