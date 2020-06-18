Crusiers donate $1,500 and more to New Life Ministries

New Life Church and Ministries, the church on SR 247 at the south edge of Hillsboro that provides an average of 500 families with food each Friday 52 weeks a year, received a $1,500 donation from organizers of the Bring Cruising Back To Hillsboro events. The church also received two cratefuls of items that local residents donated at Holtfield Station during last week’s cruising event. Pictured, in no particular order, are representatives of the church and cruising events: J.D. Burba, Bill Bowman, Dan Holsinger, Rob Hopkins, Linda Bowman, Jaden Skeens, Hailey Miller, Colleen Madden, Wesley Miller and Lincoln Miller. The church also helps 40 other food pantries in 13 counties.

