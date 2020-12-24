Carolyn Kay Walker McLaughlin, 79, of Hillsboro, died Dec. 23, 2020, of complications related to COVID-19.

She was born March 7, 1941, in Sugar Tree Ridge, the daughter of the late Ralph and Lois Redkey Walker.

She is survived by her husband, Gene McLaughlin of Hillsboro; her son, Bradley McLaughlin (Jennifer Kelley) of Bellevue, Kentucky; her daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” McLaughlin-Krile (Robert) of Powell; grandchildren, Daphne McLaughlin, Trinity Krile and Alexander Krile; siblings Joyce Proffitt of Reading, Richard Walker of Hillsboro, Nancy Rhoads of Cincinnati, Jerry (Nita) Walker of Hillsboro, Connie (Bob) Schienda of Manchester, Connecticut; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Stratton, Anita Walker and Janet Walker.

Kay was born and raised on Redkey Farm in Sugar Tree Ridge where she helped her father milk the cows every morning. These memories stayed with Kay through her dementia and at the end of her life. Kay married Gene McLaughlin of Pricetown on Aug. 22, 1965. They were blessed to be married over 55 years. Kay was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Much of her life revolved around her home of over 40 years at 429 Vine St. There she raised a family, planted a garden, canned fruits and vegetables, baked bread, helped with piano lessons, hosted numerous family events, and played with her grandchildren. Not surprising, that address also stayed with Kay through her dementia. Kay was also an avid Reds fan who enjoyed listening to the games on 700 WLW on her kitchen clock radio. We can still hear her “whoop it up” when the Reds scored a run. Kay was an active member in her early life at the Sugar Tree Ridge Church of Christ and later at the Hillsboro Church of Christ where she was a soloist, choir member, youth leader, interpreter for the deaf, and volunteer at the food pantry.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bell Gardens and The Glen at Parkside Village for caring for Kay in an extremely stressful environment. They especially want to thank the staff at The Glen and Capital City Hospice for loving, caring and supporting Kay in the final days of her life. These are some of the heroes among us — even under unrelenting stress they continue to show up. They gave Kay the love and care that the family could not give in-person. The family will be forever grateful.

A memorial service will be held later. Burial will be at the Sugar Tree Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home.

Condolences can be sent to: The McLaughlin Family, c/o Elizabeth McLaughlin-Krile, 4596 Greyson Dr., Powell, Ohio 43065.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215, <https://www.alz.org/centralohio> or to the Hillsboro Church of Christ, 155 W. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.