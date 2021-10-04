Richard “Dick” Wolfe, 77, of Wilmington, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

He was born in New Vienna on April 1, 1944, the son of the late Charles and Clara (Smith) Wolfe.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded by his brother and sister-in-law, William and Jean Wolfe; and two brothers-in-law, Kenny and Dennis Kratzer.

Dick served in the United States Navy for four years and retired from the Air Force Reserves, loved to deer hunt, tell jokes and loved pie and bacon.

Dick is survived by his wife, Judy (Kratzer) Wolfe, whom were married on Dec. 27, 1963; children, Dianna Wolfe, Karen (Jerry) Miller and Michael (Janelle) Wolfe; grandchildren, Kyle (Janie) Stanforth, Amy Stanforth, Megann Hendricks, Kylee (Michael) Warner, Morgan (Andrew) Seaman, Garrett Miller and Maddison Wolfe’ stepgrandchildren, Chad (Joannie) Cluff and Josh (Rachael) Cluff; great-grandchildren, Logan, Laynee, Landen, Garritt, Andrew, Hunter, Emma, Anthony, Reannah, Kaden, Jayden and Aurora; siblings, Debbie (Larry) Hoop, Kathy (Jerry) Walls and Bonnie Wolfe; and sisters-in-law, Sharon Miller, Debra Hastings, Mary (Bob) Olinger, Linda Kratzer and Sharon Kratzer.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at the Mt. Olive Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Clinton County Memory Gardens with military rites conducted by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 at the church.

Donations can be made to the Mt. Olive Church of Christ or to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

