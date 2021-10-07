Ada Bess Griffith, 95, a resident of Charlotte County, Florida for the past two years, formerly of Lee County, Florida and Morrow County, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 in Punta Gorda, Florida.

She was born March 3, 1926 in Columbus, Ohio to Andrew Jackson Ackley and Grace Freida Michael, now deceased.

On a Sunday evening, Ada Bess peacefully joined our Creator with her four children, daughter-in-law, and one granddaughter at her bedside. Ada Bess lived a wonderfully happy life. She is a graduate from Hillsboro, Ohio. She retired from the Ohio State Barber Board and went on to manage senior apartments for many years, making friends with her residents. Family and her faith in God were her everything. She was a devote Christian and loved sharing her faith with others. Some of her favorite hobbies in life included playing the piano and organ for her church. If you knew Ada Bess you know how she loved to crochet for her family and friends. She was a member of the Edison Bible Church in Edison, Ohio.

She is survived by four loving children, Sharon Lloyd of Marengo, Ohio, Brenda Peters (Herb) of Louisa, Kentucky, S. Dean Griffith (Cathy) of Palm Bay, Florida and Sheila Vance of Cape Coral; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; as well as six great-great-grandchildren.

Ada was preceded in death by Stanley J. Griffith; daughter, Cindy Zonker and Jeff Zonker; granddaughter, Gracie Zonker; two grandsons, Tony Dean Peters and Robert Lloyd; great-granddaughter, Taylor Lloyd; as well as three siblings, Bruce, Burdell and Bernard Ackley.

A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Edison Bible Church, 140 E. High St., Edison, Ohio 43320.

Memorial contributions in memory of Ada Bess Griffith are suggested to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238; and Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, Missouri 64187.

