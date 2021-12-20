Terry Gene Leathley, 70, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Highland District Hospital.

He was born the son of the late Marvin and Betty Hanning Leathley on Feb. 17, 1951, in Miamisburg, Ohio.

Terry worked for many years as a custodian at Hillsboro High School. He loved to ride his motorcycle, play cards, watch westerns, and go hunting. Terry had a witty and outgoing personality. He knew a lot of people in the Highland County area who had a lot of respect for him.

He will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Larry Leathley.

Terry is survived by his sons, Terry Leathley, Tony (Michelle) Leathley and Travis Leathley; grandchildren, Molly, Brady, Taylor, Gavin, Tyler, Arianna, Chesney, Leland and Charlee; great-grandson, Colton; sister, Joyce Leathley; niece, Kim Leathley; and friend and caretaker, Lindsey Lakes.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. In keeping with Terry’s wishes, Terry will be cremated following visitation.

For more information or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.