Diana Mae Pollard, 73, of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Edgewood Manor of Greenfield.

She was born Nov. 1, 1948, in Leesburg, Ohio, the daughter of Ernest Jr. and Julia (Kinzer) Wilson.

Diana was a homemaker.

She is survived by one son, Ken (Tammy) Pollard of Washington C.H.; one daughter, Anisa (Timothy) Purdin of Greenfield; five grandchildren, Angela, Beth, Mackenzie, Tyler and Douglas; two great-grandchildren, Rachel and Raymond; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd Simmons, on July 16, 1972; her second husband, Larry Pollard, on Oct. 1, 2020; two daughters, Angela Renee Simmons and Julia Pollard; one brother, Michael Wilson; one sister, Sharon Wilson; and both parents.

A private burial will be in the Greenfield Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Combs officiating at the convenience of the family followed by a memorial service at a later date. There will not be a visitation observed.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.