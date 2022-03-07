Patricia J. “Pat” Daniels, 88, of Leesburg, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at her home.

She was born Oct. 18, 1933, in Westerville, the daughter of the late Robert Johnson and Chloie (Matlack) Johnson.

Mrs. Daniels was a part of the 1951 graduating class of Westerville High School and had retired from the Fairfield Local Schools in December 1999 after many years of service. She was a member of the Leesburg Friends Church.

She is survived by seven children, Janie (Tony) Burns of Leesburg, Paulette (Thomas) Tiller of Thornville, Linda (R.J.) Hughes of Groveport, Floyd Jr. (Kim) Daniels of New Holland, Steven (Tina) Daniels of Valdosta, Georgia, Mike (Jill) Daniels of DeGraff and Tom Daniels of Washington Court House; 24 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Rosalind “Rosie” Engle and Vikki Ramsey, both of Leesburg; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 40 years, Floyd E. Daniels, on Feb. 15, 2003; siblings, Jean Owen, Mary Lynn Markert, Jim Johnson, Paul Johnson and Dorothy Johnson; and a special sister, Dora “Boots” Smith.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg. The Rev. John Fitzgerald will officiate. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, Virginia 23453; or the Wounded Warrior Project, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.