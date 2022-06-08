Evelyn Hatch, 101, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Greenfield, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at HealthPark Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida.

She was born April 21, 1921, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Wilbur and Mary (Pommert) Ayer.

Evelyn was a 1939 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and a homemaker. She was a former Girl Scout and Brownie leader, member of the First United Methodist Church in Greenfield, in the Bridge Club for many years as well as active in the Colonial Garden Club. She spent winters in Florida beginning in 1980, but moved permanently in 2005 after living in the same house in Greenfield for 75 years.

She was formerly employed at the U.S. Shoe Corporation of Greenfield, Wilknet Hosery of Greenfield, and at her daughter’s gift shop “Pelican Perch Gift Shop” in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda Normoyle of Fort Myers, Florida; one granddaughter, Leslie (Chris) Fitzpatrick of Kannapolis, North Carolina; two great-granddaughters, Ella and Eva Fitzpatrick; and her second family which she also thought so much of, Vicki Davis Darter, Brad Darter, Nyssa Darter, Danielle (Brian) Mayer and their two sons, Sam and Owen Mayer, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; and longtime friend, “Bean” Everhart of Greenfield, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hatch, on April 9, 1994; one son, Thomas Edward Hatch, on Aug. 8, 2012; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 13 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Susan Keeton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

