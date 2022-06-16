Barbara L. Wilkin, 87, Hillsboro, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord late Monday night, June 13, 2022 at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash.

She was born on September 6, 1934, in Danville, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Walker) Reed.

Barbara was a secretary for Hillsboro City Schools for 46 years and helped out on the family farm all her life. She was a lifetime member of the Danville Church of Christ. She loved to cook and collect cookbooks. Barbara’s greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She adored them dearly.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and Dan Baucom of Hillsboro, son and daughter-in-law, John “Tom” and Dawn Wilkin of Hillsboro, son, James Wilkin of Hillsboro, two granddaughters, Ashleigh and Katie Baucom, brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Linda Reed of Danville, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Jack Fenwick Wilkin, who died on May 30, 1980.

Funeral Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St. Hillsboro, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Darrin Sanderson officiating. Interment will follow in the New Market Baptist Cemetery, New Market, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Danville Church of Christ, 4917 OH-138, Hillsboro, OH 45133. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.