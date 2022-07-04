Barbara Dale McFarland, 79, of Eaton, Ohio, passed away on July 1, 2022, at Grandview Medical Center.

She was born the son of the late Dale R. and Margie Stapleton on June 9, 1943, in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Barbara was a lover of all animals, but she held a very special place in her heart for her dog, Julie. She liked to go to the Eaton Senior Citizens and eat meals and spend time with her friends there. Barbara also liked to go fishing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James (Marguerite) Stapelton, Raymond Junior Stapelton and Gerald Thomas Stapleton; brother-in-law, Andrew Swafford; and her ex-husband, Bill McFarland.

Barbara is survived by her siblings, Mary Swafford of Kingston, Viola Castle of Paintsville, Janet (Russell) Hemphill of Monett, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Sue and Krissy Stapleton; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at Hamer Township Cemetery.

For more information or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.