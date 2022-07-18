Posted on by

GOP annual Family Picnic


The Highland County Republican Party will hold its annual GOP Family Picnic on Sunday, July 24 at the Back Room Paradise event center, 6174 Miller Lane, Hillsboro, from 4-7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and meet the local Republican office holders and candidates. Speakers include Bob Peterson, candidate for state representative; Shane Wilkin, candidate for state senator; Alex Butler, candidate for county auditor; and Brad Roades, candidate for county commissioner. Other state campaigns will be represented and signs will be available.

A full picnic fare of hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork with drinks and sides will be served at 5 p.m. There will be games for children. The cost is $5 for adults. Kids eat free.

RSVP to Republican headquarters, 937-393-1067 or 937-402-1866.

Submitted by Paulette Donley, Highland County Republican Party.

