Cathryn Pauline Gragg, 83, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 19, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton.

She was born Oct. 13, 1939, in Highland County, Ohio, daughter of the late Farris Oren and Mary Jane (Barney) Parker.

On Aug. 31, 1962, she married Orva E. Gragg, who passed away on Dec. 14, 2020.

Pauline was a member of Elmville Church of Christ and Christian Union and a 1957 graduate of Hillsboro High School.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Dollie Gragg of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Thomas (Maddie Chapman) Woodward, Andrew (Jessica Parsons) Thacker, Thomas (Jennifer) Thacker and Staci Wallace; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Parker; sister, Mary Mildred Cox; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline was preceded in death by her brother, Farris Paul Parker.

Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St.; Hillsboro at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, with Pastor Kimball Zornes officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery, Belfast, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

