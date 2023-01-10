Karin A. Smith, 75, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born on Aug. 29, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Otto and Myrtle (Barber) Schlimme.

Karin worked as a radiation therapist for over 20 years at Clinton Memorial Hospital. After her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Highland County Historical Society and at Highland District Hospital.

Karin is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jack Smith; her son, Dave (Sheri) Smith of Hillsboro; three grandchildren, Jacob Smith, Samantha Smith and Zachary Smith; a brother, Richard Schlimme of Albuquerque, New Mexico; three nieces, Susan (Bill) Griepentrog, Lynn (Chuck) O’Connor and Lois (Doug) Cotton; and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Himmelstein.

Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

