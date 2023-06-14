DAR inducts 6 new members, plans America250

Waw-wil-a-way DARR Regent Elissa Zornes (left) swears in new members (left from Zornes) Gail Allen, Bobbi Estle, Vivky Smith and Caroline Siemers. Submitted photo Waw-wil-a-way DAR Chaplin Lois McLaughlin (left) swears in new members (left from McLaughlin) Mary Jo Copeland and Janice McCalla. Submitted photo

The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met on June 10 at Harmony Lake in Hillsboro’s Liberty Park. Also in attendance were some members of the Children of the American Revolution (CAR).

We are preparing for Pioneer Day at the Scott House and the Festival of Bells. Both organizations will be promoting America250. Also on Saturday, four new members were installed after two were installed at the April meeting.

DAR is the first heritage society to formally partner with America250, the nationwide commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 led by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. The agreement outlines a number of initiatives developed by the DAR to honor Revolutionary War patriots, engage youth through contests and educational programming, and support efforts to better tell the story of underrepresented and diverse patriots who helped to win the American War of Independence.

The purpose of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, created by Congress, and the corresponding America250 Foundation, is to catalyze a more perfect union by designing and leading the most comprehensive and inclusive celebration in our country’s history. The commemoration period began in 2020, culminates on July 4, 2026, and officially concludes in 2027.

On June 28, 2017, DAR announced a $380,000 donation to the National Park Service to underwrite the planting and ongoing care of 76 trees at Independence National Historical Park in honor of the Spirit of ‘76 that inspired the colonists to declare their independence. This was the first major gift in honor of the United States Semiquincentennial in 2026.

For more information visit www.america250.org.

Submitted by Jane Stowers, Waw-wil-a-way DAR.