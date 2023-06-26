County schools stand pat in hoop divisions County schools stand pat in hoop divisions County schools stand pat in hoop divisions County schools stand pat in hoop divisions County schools stand pat in hoop divisions

While the number of male and female students eligible for sports rose in four of Highland County’s five school districts for the 2023-24 school year, in basketball they will all remain in the same Ohio High School School Athletic Association divisions they played in a year ago.

Hillsboro has 275 eligible girls and 273 eligible boys, the same numbers it had a year ago. The Indian boys and girls will both play in Division II.

McClain has 232 eligible girls and 229 eligible boys, an increase of one girl and two boys from a year ago. The Tiger boys and girls will both play in Division II.

Lynchburg-Clay has 138 eligible boys and 128 eligible girls, an increase of three boys and four girls from a year ago. The Mustang boys and girls will both play in Division III.

Fairfield has 120 eligible girls and 110 eligible boys, an increase of nine boys and nine girls from a year ago. The Fairfield girls will play in Division III while the Fairfield boys will play in Division IV.

Whiteoak has 86 eligible girls and 86 eligible boys, increase of 18 girls and six boys from a year ago. Both the Wildcat boys and girls will play in Division IV during the coming school year.