Lady Mambas bring home world title

The sixth grade Lady Mambas basketball team brought home a first place finish last weekend at the Knoxville, Tennessee AAU Basketball World Championship. With just seven local players the Lady Mambas of Hillsboro battled hard to earn first place in the world tournament to finish the year with a record of 23-10 and as national champs. The team finished in first place in tournaments three times, second place twice and third place twice. Coaches Derrik Haithcock and Aleesha Shriver would like to thank the players and families for all their hard work and commitment and the community fir its support and sponsorships. At the AAU World Championship the Lady Mambas went 6-0 by defeating Dayton Kroc Center 42-9, LA-Lady Shockaz 40-26, MD DPR/DMV Hoops Academy 41-33, MS Fly Girls Coach 44-20, Dayton Kroc Center 44-23, and DPR/DMV Hoops Academy from Maryland, 66-48. Picturd are (l-r) coach Shriver, Taelyn Shriver, Hayden Rideout, Mckenize West, Lanaya Smith, Jayla Haithcock, Libby Webster, Maddie Easter, Aurora StringField and coach Haithcock.

Submitted photo