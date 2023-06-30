Crum joins Consolidated Appraisal

Jordan Crum of Hillsboro is starting her real estate appraisal career with Consolidated Appraisal Services Company, a regional appraisal group that provides appraisal services throughout Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

Crum graduated from Wilmington College with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness and also has a background in banking which will serve her well in her new career. She earned the State FFA Degree and American FFA Degree, which demonstrates her commitment to hard work and organizational skills.

“We are looking forward to working with Jordan and helping her get a good start in her professional development as a real estate appraiser,” said Consolidated President Timothy L. Harpster. “…Jordan said that she is grateful for the opportunity of being part of the Consolidated group and is excited to expand her knowledge of real estate. She is looking forward to the opportunity to serve the area.”

The company website is at www.cappraisal.com and can be reached at 419-568-1836.

Submitted by Amanda Harpster.