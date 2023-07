The Hillsboro Rotary Club recently held a toy drive for The Family Advocacy Center. Director Melissa Wheaton (front, center) was there to accept the games and toys and to thank the Rotarians. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette Amy Hamilton presents John Abel with the prestigious Paul Harris Award. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette Amy Hamilton presents Keith Chambers the prestigious Paul Harris Award. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette Outgoing Hillsboro Rotary Club President Amy Hamilton (left) hands the gavel over to incoming president Joanna Mahan Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

