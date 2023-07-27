Hillsboro class of ‘57 celebrates 66 years since graduation

The Hillsboro High School class of 1957 held a 66-year reunion on June 24 at 24 Deli & Pizza. Time was spent reminiscing about the good times and classmates lost over the years. Class members are pictured (front row, l-r) David Deininger, Joyce (Reed) Frazer, Beverly (Dillard) Rhoads, Susan (Stephens) Gall, Christine (Mackey) Cook, Gene McLaughlin, James Newby and Charles Leber; (back row, l-r) Dean Greene, David Burkard, James Hall, Omer Price, Jr., Thomas Wilkin, Robert Dunlap and Phillip Williams.

Submitted photo