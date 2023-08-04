Grape salad is a must try recipe

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Manuel Cole’s three-ingredient cookies. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is the head cook at the VFW, Manuel Cole. Anyone that has eaten at the VFW knows what a very good cook and delicious food he serves.

At the last Tuesday’s meeting Manuel brought out a plate of cookies saying he had just made them — with only three ingredients. I immediately said I need to put these in my column. These are not only the easiest cookie or dessert you will ever make, but they are SOOO good. What a great recipe to do with your children and grandchildren.

You only need threeingredients — 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup peanut butter and one egg. Bake 350 for eight minutes and take out and eat them warm. I did and all I could say is YUMMMM!

Thank you Manuel for this awesome recipe. Please send me your favorite family recipe to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. Have a great week!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.