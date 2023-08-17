Crash claims Leesburg man

WILMINGTON —The life of a Leesburg man was claimed Thursday in a morning crash on Sabina Road in Highland County.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 9:24 a.m. a vehicle driven by Paul Walters, 83, of Leesburg, was operating on Sabina Road near Eakins Road in Fairfield Township.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Paul Walters was traveling south on Sabina Road when it traveled off the left side of the roadway. After traveling off the roadway, the Equinox struck a guardrail causing it to overturn into a wooded area.

Paul Walters succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

His passenger, Deborah Walters, 72, Leesburg, was transported by air ambulance to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with serious injuries.

The state patrol was assisted at the scene by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, Highland County Coroner’s Office and Collin’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.