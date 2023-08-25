Blackberry cobbler with ice cream

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is picture of Sharon’s blackberry cobbler. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week I am making blackberry cobbler. A good friend of mine gave me these blackberries and I have had them in my freezer. I ran across this recipe and thought it was time to make blackberry cobbler. Wow it is so good, and what’s even better there are not too many ingredients and it’s easy to make.

Bake it and serve with ice cream and you’ve got something delicious. You all need to try this. I hope you all enjoy.

Have a great weekend!

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Editor’s note — By the way, if case you’re wondering how many peaches to use for a peach cobbler, it’s three cups. It was inadvertently left out of last week’s column.

BLACKBERRY COBBLER

Ingredients

1/2 cup (one stick) salted butter, melted

1 cup self-rising flour

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar, divided

1 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups fresh or frozen blackberries

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Pour melted butter into an 8-inch square baking dish.

3. In a medium bowl, stir together 1 cup of sugar with the flour. Stir in the milk and the vanilla until well combined. Pour into the prepared dish.

4. In a clean bowl, stir together the blackberries with the remaining 1/2 cup of sugar. Spoon over batter.

5. Bake until top is golden brown and fruit is soft, about 50 to 60 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!

6. Note — If you don’t have self-rising flour, combine 1 cup of flour, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.