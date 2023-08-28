Canine Commanders visit state fair

Canine Commanders 4-H Club members who participated in the 2023 Ohio State Fair included Kourtney May, Kyah Chaney, Jayah Chaney and Emma Sanderson. Submitted photo

The Canine Commanders 4-H Club members participating at the 2023 Ohio State Fair were Kourtney May, Kyah Chaney, Jayah Chaney and Emma Sanderson. These girls represented the county in the Pre Novice team competition and placed first.

Kourtney placed second Beginner Novice B and second all three days in Rally Novice B with her golden retriever, Reggie. She placed second in Novice A and second, third and fifth in Advanced Rally with Odyn, She placed 12th in Intermediate Showmanship B, first in Preferred Novice,first, fourth and seventh in Rally Intermediate B with Caprice. She was first in Brace with Caprice and Odyn. She also earned her second Ohio State Champion Dog Title.

Kyah placed 14th in You and Your Dog, eighth in Pre Novice, and 14th in Rally Novice B with Teiko. She placed fifth in Novice B and first and third in Intermediate Rally A with Neptune. She placed third in Skillathon and earned her seventh Ohio State Champion Dog Title.

Jayah placed seventh in intermediate showmanship B, eighth in Beginner Novice B, sixth in You and Your Dog, and fifth and ninth in Rally Novice A with her dog Remi. She placed 11th in Rally Novice A and 15th in Pre Novice with her dog Kobee. She earned her forth Ohio State Championship Dog Title.

Emma placed 12th In Sr. Showmanship B, ninth in Beginner Novice B, ninth in Intermediate Rally B, and earned Canine Good Citizen with her dog, Max. She placed sixth in skillathon. She earned her third Ohio State Champion Dog Title.

Submitted by Donita Everetts.