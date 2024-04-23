Indians blanked by Panthers

The Miami Trace Panthers traveled south to the county seat of Highland County to Hillsboro High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Indians on Monday. The Panthers won the game, 10-0, in five innings.

Brady Armstrong started and worked five innings, with three hits, four walks and eight strikeouts for the win.

Zack Burwinkel started and took the loss for Hillsboro. He pitched four innings with four hits, seven runs (three earned), two walks and four strikeouts.

Miller pitched to one batter with one walk and one earned run and Lane pitched one inning with two hits and two runs (one earned).

Austin Boedeker was the leading hitter in the game for Miami Trace, going 3 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Burwinkel, Cornele and Walker Pence each had one hit for Hillsboro.

The Panthers scored early and often in the game, with three runs in the first, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Hillsboro fell in 0-7 on the FAC and 0-13 overall.

Miami Trace improved to 4-1 in the FAC and 8-6 overall.

Jackson is 5-0 in the FAC after a 5-2 win Monday over Washington.

RHE

MT 311 23x x — 10 6 3

H 000 00x x — 9 3 7

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.