Spruell throws perfect game

Hillsboro junior Camryn Spruell threw a perfect game Monday as the Lady Indians defeated visiting Miami Trace, 8-0, to maintain a spotless record in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Hillsboro took another step toward its goal of an FAC championship. The Lady Indians are now 7-0 in the FAC with three games remaining.

Spruell’s perfect game came with no hits and no walks (along with no errors by the Hillsboro defense) and 17 strikeouts. Spruell also hit a solo home run.

Hillsboro scored one run in the second, four runs in the third and three in the sixth.

Gracie Cordell pitched for Miami Trace with nine hits and eight runs (seven earned) with one walk and five strikeouts.

Mylea Fridley had two hits, scored one run and drove in two. Chloe Roberts went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. One of her hits was a double. Eowyn Brown hit a double, Addie Huff hit a triple, and Isabelle Brunck and Mary Dietrick each had one hit.

Miami Trace head coach Todd Wallace gave credit to his team, saying the result was “much improved from last season’s outcomes (against Hillsboro.)”

Hillsboro improved to 15-2 overall.

The Lady Panthers are 4-8 overall, 2-3 in the FAC after the result.

RHE

MT 000 000 0 — 0 0 3

H 014 003 x — 8 9 0

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.