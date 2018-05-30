Leesburg Lions honor GOOD winners

The Lions Club motto “We Serve” exemplifies its connection to serving its communities. One such program touches the kids in their community and that is the GOOD Program.

The Leesburg Lions Club met May 21 to honor eight Fairfield Local students from grades 5-12 with GOOD Program awards.

The GOOD Program (Going On Or Defeated) was started by Lion Ron Derry, an Ohio teacher who after 18 years of teaching suddenly went blind. He has dedicated his life to encouraging people to understand that all problems can be overcome. The GOOD Program recognizes young people who work hard and exhibit standards of good citizenship, personal skills and study habits. One student from each of the eight grades was chosen by their teachers and each student received a letter of recommendation from the teachers, a certificate and a GOOD T-shirt. The senior recipient also received a $500 scholarship.

Lion Ron Derry from the Baltimore Lions Club was present and gave an inspirational message to the students and families who accompanied them. Leesburg Lion Raymond Friend presented the certificates and T-shirts.

This year’s winning students were: Zane Matthews,fifth grade; Gwen Cox, sixth grade; Adam Rice-Berwanger, seventh grade; Sophie Young, eighth grade; freshman Garret Tipton; sophomore Gabrielle Cummins; junior Hayleigh Lowe; and senior Kailey Seitz. The Leesburg Lions Club congratulates all these fine students.

Submitted by Jay Newland, Leesburg Lions Club.

Pictured with Lion Ron Derry are the 2018 Leesburg Lions Club GOOD Award winners, from left, were Zane Matthews, Sophie Young, Garrett Tipton, Hayleigh Lowe, Derry and Kailey Seitz. Not pictured are Gwen Cox, Adam Rice-Berwanger and Gabrielle Cummins.