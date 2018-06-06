Education News

Ohio Christian graduates

The following local students recently graduated from Ohio Christian University:

• Mark Branham, Greenfield, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice

• Linda Fridley, Hillsboro, Bachelor of Arts in Business: Logistics Management

• Amber Mather, Leesburg, Bachelor of Arts in Business Management

• Misty Middleton, Hillsboro, Bachelor of Arts in Business Management

• Christopher Parker, Greenfield, Master of Business Administration

• Sherry Parker, Greenfield, Master of Business Administration in

• Jessica Simmons, Greenfield, Associate of Arts in Human Services

• Brian Smith, Greenfield, Associate of Arts in Pastoral Ministry

Goble graduates Wittenberg

James Goble, of Hillsboro, received a B.A. in History and Bachelor of Science – Geology, when Wittenberg University recently held its 168th commencement exercies.

Coastal Carolina Dean’s List

More than 2,000 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester. Students who make the dean’s list have achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher during the semester. CCU has a student population of 10,600. Among those named to the dean’s list wre Sarah Buddelmeyer, a marine science major from Leesburg; and Jonah Humphries, a exercise and sport science major of Hillsboro.

Defiance Dean’s List

Each semester, Defiance College recognizes students who have attained an outstanding level of academic excellence by naming them to either the dean’s list or the school honors list. Students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and are enrolled in 12 or more semester hours for which letter grades are given are named to the dean’s list, which included Madysyn Creighton, Hillsboro.

This information was submitted by the respective schools.