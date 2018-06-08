NCB ranked among Ohio’s best employers

National Cooperative Bank (NCB), a financial institution that provides banking products and services to Southern Ohio and the nation’s cooperatives, their members and other organizations, has announced that it has been ranked number four on the large companies list for the 2018 Best Employers in Ohio.

This is the fourth year in a row that NCB has been honored as a best employer. The annual list of the Best Employers in Ohio was created by the Ohio SHRM State Council and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Ohio, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses.

“Being named one of the Best Employers in Ohio for the fourth consecutive year is a great accomplishment for our company, employees and community,” said Michelle Ward, senior vice president and human resources manager. “It is our 134 employees in Southern Ohio that make this recognition possible. The employees of NCB live by our brand and strive to exceed customer expectations. As we continue to develop positions in Southwest Ohio, please look to NCB for career opportunities.”

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Employers in Ohio, which included evaluating each company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics and an employee survey to measure the employee experience. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Ohio and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

For more information on the Best Employers in Ohio program, visit www.BestEmployersOH.com. For more information on job opportunities at NCB, visit www.ncb.coop.

Submitted by Heather Cummings, vice president, marketing communications manager, National Cooperative Bank.

NCB employees in Hillsboro celebrate the bank’s No. 4 ranking among large companies on the 2018 Best Employers in Ohio list. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_NCB-pic.jpg NCB employees in Hillsboro celebrate the bank’s No. 4 ranking among large companies on the 2018 Best Employers in Ohio list.