Highland Co. winners at 36th Annual Senior Citizens Art Show

The artwork of local seniors was recently showcased at the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 36th Annual Senior Citizens Art Show and Essay/Poetry Contest held at the Esther Allen Greer Museum, located on the campus of the University of Rio Grande.

This year, a total of 138 art pieces were entered in the contest with 29 essays/poems. Special awards were presented: Victor Potts Best of Show Award in the amateur category went to Julia Rice of Jackson County for her charcoal “A Mother’s Love;” Victor Potts Best of Show Award in the professional category went to Elaine Lafferty of Adams County for her acrylic “Beach Adventure;” the Mary Peck Friend of Animals Award went to Patricia Parsons of Gallia County for her three-dimensional piece “Elsa the Lion and Sasha the Lamb;” People’s Choice Award went to Brenda K. Miller of Jackson County for her oil “In Memory of Billy Graham;” Best Overall Essay went to Diana J. Randolph of Gallia County for “Ugly or Beautiful;” and Best Overall Poem went to Charles A. Murray of Gallia County for “A Good Day.”

Individuals age 55 or older were eligible to participate in the art show and essay/poetry contest. Winners announced from Highland County included:

3rd Place Acrylic/Landscape – “Home Sweet Home” by Linda Warnock

2nd Place Pencil/Animals and Birds – “The Opportunist” by Elaine Morris

1st Place Pencil/Floral – “Pink Dogwood” by Cheryl Collier

1st Place Pencil/Landscape – “Cradle of Forestry” by Elaine Morris

1st Place Pencil/Still Life – “Sleigh Bells” by Cheryl Collier

4th Place Photography/Landscape – “Tocoa Falls” by Elaine Morris

1st Place Watercolor/Landscape – “Day’s End” by Mary O. Reed

To learn more about next year’s art show, which is typically held in May/June of each year, call 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

Submitted by Jenni Dovyak-Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.