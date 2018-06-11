Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of June 4-10, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 347 911 calls, answered 146 requests for service, dispatched 137 fire and EMS runs, took 19 offense reports and investigated one traffic crash.

At 12:06 a.m. on June 4 the sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle parked in a ditch on Riber Road with a female occupant in the front seat. Deputies responded to the area and located the vehicle in question. The driver exhibited signs of impairment due to being under the influence of some type of intoxicant. She was arrested and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

On June 5 at 6:27 p.m. a female came to the Highland County Justice Center to file a report that someone had stolen her identity. A deputy spoke to the complainant and an offense report was taken.

A deputy was dispatched to a North Gath Road residence at 12:58 p.m. on June 7 following an alarm activation call. The deputy arrived on scene and met with a key holder. The premises were checked and everything was found to be secure.

At 9:30 p.m. on June 9 a motorist called the sheriff’s office to report a suspicious vehicle parked on Anderson Road near the Spikard Road intersection with a male subject sitting inside. A deputy dispatched to the area to investigate located the vehicle. The driver was looking for some personal property that had fallen from the vehicle. No report was necessary.