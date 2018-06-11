Poultry, Pigs, Lambs 4-H Club meets

The Highland County Poultry, Pigs and Lambs 4-H Club met on Sunday, June 10 at 2 p.m. at the Hamer Township House.

Demonstrations were given by Brittany Rhoads, Elam Faust and Daniel Freehling. The adviser discussed with the members how they need to take care of their animals and keep them cool during the hot weather.

Summer 4-H judging will be on July 10 at Hillsboro High School. Special Interest project judging for Ohio State Fair will be on July 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Summer Awards and Style Review will be on July 12 at the Southern State Community College Patriot Center in Hillsboro. Entry day is on July 20 at the fairgrounds from noon until 6 p.m. Poultry members are to pick up their meat pen chicks on July 26 at the Poultry/Rabbit Barn from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

All 4-H members had fun participating in a recreation activity.

The next meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 8 at the Hamer Township House.

The meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served by Elijah Dabbs and Elam Faust.

Submitted by Matthew Gossett, club news reporter.