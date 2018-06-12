NCB recently awarded seven high school graduates with scholarships. Winners of the NCB Ernie Blankenship Athletic Scholarship were Clay Davis, Riley Moberly, Emily Young and Tia McConnaughey. Winners of the NCB Money Matters Financial Literacy Scholarship were Austin Hilt, Britton Haines and Marrandia Collins. Pictured are Rita Blankenship, Riley Moberly, Austin Hilt and Tia McConnaughey with Deb Jones, NCB Ohio co-president.

