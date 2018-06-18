Edgweood, Save-A-Lot donate Drinks for Dovetail

Edgewood Manor of Greenfield employees challenged their executive director, Susan Michaelson, to donate Drinks for Dovetail. For every employee contribution, Edgewood Manor of Greenfield would match one-to-one cases of water donated to the children of KAMP Dovetail. As it happened, the generosity moved Michelle Shumate of Save-A-Lot grocery store in Greenfield to donate an additional 20 cases of water for a grand total of 75 cases. Pictured, from left, are Janice Shuff, KAMP Dovetail volunteer; Heidi Morris, EMG business office manager; Joy Polstra, KAMP Dovetail staff/group leader; Lydia Polstra, KAMP Dovetail volunteer; Michelle Shumate of the Greenfield Save-A-Lot; Elaine B. Williams, EMG social services director; and Rhonda Campbell, KAMP Dovetail donations coordinator.

Edgewood Manor of Greenfield employees challenged their executive director, Susan Michaelson, to donate Drinks for Dovetail. For every employee contribution, Edgewood Manor of Greenfield would match one-to-one cases of water donated to the children of KAMP Dovetail. As it happened, the generosity moved Michelle Shumate of Save-A-Lot grocery store in Greenfield to donate an additional 20 cases of water for a grand total of 75 cases. Pictured, from left, are Janice Shuff, KAMP Dovetail volunteer; Heidi Morris, EMG business office manager; Joy Polstra, KAMP Dovetail staff/group leader; Lydia Polstra, KAMP Dovetail volunteer; Michelle Shumate of the Greenfield Save-A-Lot; Elaine B. Williams, EMG social services director; and Rhonda Campbell, KAMP Dovetail donations coordinator. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Dovetail-pic.jpg Edgewood Manor of Greenfield employees challenged their executive director, Susan Michaelson, to donate Drinks for Dovetail. For every employee contribution, Edgewood Manor of Greenfield would match one-to-one cases of water donated to the children of KAMP Dovetail. As it happened, the generosity moved Michelle Shumate of Save-A-Lot grocery store in Greenfield to donate an additional 20 cases of water for a grand total of 75 cases. Pictured, from left, are Janice Shuff, KAMP Dovetail volunteer; Heidi Morris, EMG business office manager; Joy Polstra, KAMP Dovetail staff/group leader; Lydia Polstra, KAMP Dovetail volunteer; Michelle Shumate of the Greenfield Save-A-Lot; Elaine B. Williams, EMG social services director; and Rhonda Campbell, KAMP Dovetail donations coordinator.